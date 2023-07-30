OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS

OMG 2 has reportedly been put on hold by the Censor Board again. Now, the CBFC has asked Akshay Kumar's role to be changed from Lord Shiva to this

It has long been established that Akshay Kumar would play Lord Shiva in OMG 2. The clip and posters sealed the deal on the news. While the initial looks and the way he conducted himself as Lord Shiva in the pre-release clip have already thrilled fans, according to a fresh report, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) wants filmmaker Amit Rai to modify Akshay's character from Lord Shiva to a Doot (messenger).

The alteration seems to be one of the 20 adjustments and cuts made to the film by the Censor Board's review committee last week.

According to a source, the desired adjustment might significantly influence the film because Akshay has been portrayed in key scenes with blue skin tones. "This means that the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva," a source informed Koi Moi. If the OMG 2 team agrees to make the suggested adjustments, the game will miss its August 11 release deadline.

"Remove the aforementioned sequences or change the colour digitally." "In any case, it will take more time and money," the insider continued.

It was reported earlier this week that the filmmakers intend to delay the film's release to oppose the revisions requested. According to an ETimes source, "the makers believe of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions for the film."

Amit Rai, the director of OMG 2, and Akshay Kumar have yet to respond to the claims. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. OMG 2 is set to compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.