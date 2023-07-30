Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS

    OMG 2 has reportedly been put on hold by the Censor Board again. Now, the CBFC has asked Akshay Kumar's role to be changed from Lord Shiva to this

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    It has long been established that Akshay Kumar would play Lord Shiva in OMG 2. The clip and posters sealed the deal on the news. While the initial looks and the way he conducted himself as Lord Shiva in the pre-release clip have already thrilled fans, according to a fresh report, the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) wants filmmaker Amit Rai to modify Akshay's character from Lord Shiva to a Doot (messenger).

    The alteration seems to be one of the 20 adjustments and cuts made to the film by the Censor Board's review committee last week.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS RBA

    According to a source, the desired adjustment might significantly influence the film because Akshay has been portrayed in key scenes with blue skin tones. "This means that the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva," a source informed Koi Moi. If the OMG 2 team agrees to make the suggested adjustments, the game will miss its August 11 release deadline.

    Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    "Remove the aforementioned sequences or change the colour digitally." "In any case, it will take more time and money," the insider continued.

    It was reported earlier this week that the filmmakers intend to delay the film's release to oppose the revisions requested. According to an ETimes source, "the makers believe of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions for the film."

    Amit Rai, the director of OMG 2, and Akshay Kumar have yet to respond to the claims. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. OMG 2 is set to compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said RBA

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun'

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets ADC

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan popular game show RBA

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

    Recent Stories

    Google latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash Report gcw

    Google's latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash: Report

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision anr

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH snt

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said RBA

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said

    Aluva sexual abuse murder case 5 year old girl laid to rest Kerala Police tweets sorry daughter gcw

    Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon