Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

Veteran actor Dharmendra's role as one of the Randhawas in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks his return to the big screen with a powerful impact. The film, directed by Karan Johar, beautifully balances grandeur with a heartwarming plot, striking a chord with the audience. Ranveer Singh's 'Dola Re' sequence with Tota Roy Choudhury, breaking stereotypes, has earned applause, while Dharmendra's on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi is also a topic of discussion. This intimate scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi is significant as it marks his first on-screen kiss in 18 years since 'Life...In a Metro'.

Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years

Dharmendra's portrayal as the head of the Randhawa family in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has garnered widespread acclaim for his impeccable acting. Along with the film's anticipation, another highlight has been his on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi, marking his first such scene in 18 years since 'Life...In a Metro'. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is captivating the cinema lovers with its delightful storytelling. Dharmendra's effortless charm and acting prowess add a special touch to the romantic genre, making it a must-watch for his devoted fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Dharmendra talks about his on-screen kiss

Speaking about the kiss, Dharmendra reportedly said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani'

The film's story is about Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot. Jaya Bachchan will play the role of Dhanlakshmi, a stern matriarch in the film. Apart from her, the movie features other esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others, adding to the film's star power. The movie released on July 28, and you can currently watch it in theatres.

