    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks radiant in 'Lord Shiva' avataar in poster, check it out

     Akshay Kumar provided the much-needed sneak peek on his Instagram account, where he can be seen dressed as Lord Shiva's avatar with his hair and locks flowing. 

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar's devoted fans have been anticipating additional trailers for OMG 2 since the first poster debuted last year. And it appears that their wait is finally over. Before the film's scheduled August 11 release, Akshay Kumar finally unveiled a new poster on Monday, and the internet went crazy. He wrote: “बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏 #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Akshay Kumar provided the much-needed sneak peek on his Instagram account, where he can be seen dressed as Lord Shiva's avatar with his hair and locks flowing. The actor, who has ash on his forehead and is gazing upwards, appears bright and divine. Along with including the release date in the caption, Akshay Kumar increased everyone's anticipation by announcing that the movie's teaser will soon be available. 

    Several viewers responded to the post in the comments area, expressing their joy, including his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. He wrote,"Paaji🔥". One of the fans wrote, “Har har Mahadev 😇!" Another one commented, “Rakh Vishwas tu hai shiv Ka das ❤️ 

    This month, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first poster for Oh My God: OMG 2, confirming that it will compete with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' as well as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. However, due to Animal's postponement until December 1, OMG 2 will have to contend with two strong rivals. 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2' will face off. After 22 years since the premiere of the first movie, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return to the big screen in Anil Sharma's new flick. The release date was long ago fixed by the creators. In addition to Sunny's release of Gadar 2 that weekend, Rajinikanth's Jailer would also compete with 'OMG 2'. It would be interesting to watch this conflict.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    A few days following his visit to the Badrinath Temple, Akshay unveiled the first poster for OMG 2. Akshay provided a peek of the magnificent Himalayan peaks in a video he posted. The actor and the audience were mesmerised by Devbhoomi's ethereal beauty as it was caught in the overhead views. A stunning view was produced by the snow-capped mountains and the lush green lowlands. Akshay posted the video and said, "The luck of filming in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! I'm travelling to Shri Badrinath dham. excellent in every way. There are none. जय बदरी विशाल.” Additionally, he uploaded a picture of himself entering the Temple. 'OMG 2' also has Pankaj Tripathi in a crucial part in addition to Akshay Kumar. Yami Gautam also appears in the movie; this is Akshay's first collaboration with her. 

    As 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2' are scheduled for release on the same day in August, kshay Kumar and Sunny Deol will face off at the box office. The release date of Akshay's movie, 'OMG 2', was announced on Monday. The revelation of the date coincides with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's declaration that Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will now be released on December 1 instead of August 11.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
