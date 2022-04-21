Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oh My Dog movie: Arun Vijay opens up about his bond with pup 'Simba' and more than 100 other dogs

    Oh My Dog actor Arun Vijay narrated his experience of working with more than 100 dogs and a cute pup Simba (Siberian Husky).

    Oh My Dog movie: Arun Vijay talks about his bond with pup 'Simba' and more than 100 dogs RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    After a lengthy absence, Arun Vijay returns with a new film, Arnav Vijay, which promises to be full of surprises. Oh My Dog, his most recent film, was released on Amazon Prime Video today and has received mixed reviews.

    The film tells the story of a little boy named Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his dog Simba, who form a great friendship and affection for one other. As we can see in the clip, many four-legged furry companions are having a great time, much to the joy of all dog lovers. In a recent interview, actor Arun Vijay and director Sarov Shanmugam stated that they trained and worked with over a hundred canines for this film!

    Also Read: Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    "It was tough to deal with that many dogs at the same time," actor Arun Vijay said of the achievement of working with a hundred canines. I believe we shot with almost 100 dogs. They appeared to be having a lot more fun than the rest of the cast and crew. Hats off to Raja (the trainer) and Sarov, our director, for ensuring that everything ran well and that we were able to be a part of a lovely narrative that will please us all."

    "We originally got three similar canines and taught them independently," Director Sarov Shanmugam shared his experience. I was able to find a 5-6-year-old dog of the same colour just before filming. The issue was that the height fluctuated every ten days. We did, however, have a backup plan. While it was challenging, we overcame it via careful planning and timing. The trainer, Raja, runs a dog hostel where he trains the dogs. Because sports are such an essential part of the movie, I urged him to teach the dogs how to accomplish these duties. It's something like to worldwide agility competition. The same thing is happening here."

    Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    Oh My Dog is a film about a dog named Simba and his owner, Arjun, and their love and devotion to one another. While saving Simba and nurturing him as his own, Arjun comes upon him. Arjun and Simba continue to grow through the film, conquering obstacles and eventually gaining everyone's hearts.

    Jyotika-Suriya produced Oh My Dog, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies. Nivas Prasanna created the soundtrack, and Gopinath shot the film. The family film will have an exclusive worldwide debut on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
