The teaser for 'Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness,' a new HBO comedy starring Barack Obama and Larry David, is out. Obama jokes about the difficulty of working with David. The show celebrates the 250th US anniversary and premieres June 26.

The teaser of the comedy series featuring comedian Larry David and former US President Barack Obama titled 'Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness' is finally out. In the new teaser for the HBO sketch series 'Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,' Obama states "I have sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe's most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David."

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About the Show

According to Variety, David and Obama have partnered on the comedy series in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The logline states, "President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honour America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion...But then Larry David called." The show will premiere on June 26 on HBO and HBO Max and run for seven episodes through August 7. The show stars David, some of his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-stars, and a roster of guest actors, as they skewer major events in U.S. history. The series is written and executive-produced by David and co-creator Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. It is executive-produced by Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ethan Lewis, and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground, reported Variety.

Larry David's HBO Legacy

This marks David's latest return to HBO. 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' originally aired for eight seasons on the network between 2000 and 2011. It then returned for a ninth season in 2017, a tenth in 2020, an eleventh in 2021, and what was billed as the twelfth and final season in 2024, reported Variety.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is one of the most popular comedies of the 21st century. The show has received widespread critical and audience acclaim since its original debut. The show received 55 Emmy nominations across 12 seasons, among many other awards and accolades, reported Variety. (ANI)