Noted Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani discovered dead in his Pune apartment - REPORT

It is indeed a sad piece of news for the Marathi industry. The well-renowned Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani has got found dead at his apartment in Pune. The late 'Panipat' actor was totally living alone for the last few months.

In a shocking turn of events, Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his apartment in Pune. The news has sent waves of shock and sadness throughout the Marathi film industry and left his fans grieving the untimely loss of a skilful artist. The incident came to light when cops broke in and found Mahajani's lifeless body at his residence. Mahajani was the most popular and good-looking actor in the Marathi film industry. He was in his late 70s. His last bollywood movie was Ashutosh Govariker directed Panipat in 2019. He is the father of talented TV actor Gashmeer Mahajani.

Ravindra Mahajani passes away at 77

According to the police, Mahajani, a resident of Mumbai, was staying alone at the rented apartment where his body got found. His residence was at Xrbia Society in Ambi of Talegaon Dabhade, where he stayed for about eight months. On Friday, neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the apartment. Talegaon MIDC police station team rushed inside the apartment and broke in only to discover the dead body of the veteran actor. Officials suspect that he may have died two or three days ago.

'Panipat' fame Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani is survived by a son, Gashmeer Mahajani. Gashmeer is a prominent and noted Indian television actor known for his nuanced performances in television serials like Imlie and Tere Ishq Me Ghayal and is also renowned in the Marathi industry. Gashmeer Mahajani is married to Gauri Deshmukh. The couple have a son. Officials confirmed that he has got informed of his father's death.

The circumstances surrounding Mahajani's death remain under investigation. Police have sent his mortal remains to the hospital for postmortem to establish the cause of his death.

Ravindra Mahajani, known for his remarkable contributions to Marathi cinema, had established himself as a reputable actor and director. With an illustrious career spanning several decades, he had worked in numerous films and theatre productions, leaving an unforgettable mark on the industry. His multi-layered and impressive performances in movies like Mumbaicha Faujdar, Aram Haram Ahe, Zoonj, and Bolo He Chakradhari garnered critical acclaim and earned him a dedicated fan base.

