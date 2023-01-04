Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

During the highly interactive #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan spilled the beans about his bonding with Thalapathy Vijay. He also shared some words of admiration for Thalaiva Rajnikanth.

All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years. The excitement and anticipation level is at an all-time high now.

It is true that the Baadshah of the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan, always takes out time to talk and interact with his fandom once in a while on Twitter. This time a couple of hours back, the globally prominent icon took out time to have an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter. This interactive session with his fans always takes the internet and social media by storm.

During this interaction on Twitter, a fan asked him about his bonding with Thalapathy Vijay. The fan's tweet read, "What about Thalapathy Vijay."

Shah Rukh's response is winning the hearts of both bollywood and South industry fans on Twitter. His response read, "He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also…."

Another fan asked him about his rapport and camaraderie with Vijay Sethupathi. His question read, "how about Vijay Sethupathi?."

The Raees star's reply to the same won him love from fans of the South industry pan-Indian superstar on Twitter. SRK's reply read, "Awesome and awesome!!."

In this session, a fan also asked him what he thinks about the biggest South industry superstar Rajnikanth. His question to the actor read, "@iamsrk Rajini sir ke liya kya kahonge sir #AskSRK."

Feeling overwhelmed with love for the Thalaiva of South industry, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the question was adorable. Praising Rajnikanth, the star said, "Bossman!!!."

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan, directed by Atlee. According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of antagonist in Jawan. While, Thalapathy Vijay is doing a cameo role. Reports mentioned how Vijay did the cameo role for free, with no remuneration at all of respect and love for SRK. If this comes true, all the three superstar's fans will get a visual treat to watch them sharing screen space together in the film. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers of Jawan are yet to make an official announcement.

