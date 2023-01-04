Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

    During the highly interactive #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan spilled the beans about his bonding with Thalapathy Vijay. He also shared some words of admiration for Thalaiva Rajnikanth.

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years. The excitement and anticipation level is at an all-time high now.

    It is true that the Baadshah of the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan, always takes out time to talk and interact with his fandom once in a while on Twitter. This time a couple of hours back, the globally prominent icon took out time to have an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter. This interactive session with his fans always takes the internet and social media by storm. 

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    During this interaction on Twitter, a fan asked him about his bonding with Thalapathy Vijay. The fan's tweet read, "What about Thalapathy Vijay."

    Shah Rukh's response is winning the hearts of both bollywood and South industry fans on Twitter. His response read, "He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also…."

    Another fan asked him about his rapport and camaraderie with Vijay Sethupathi. His question read, "how about Vijay Sethupathi?."

    The Raees star's reply to the same won him love from fans of the South industry pan-Indian superstar on Twitter. SRK's reply read, "Awesome and awesome!!."

    In this session, a fan also asked him what he thinks about the biggest South industry superstar Rajnikanth. His question to the actor read, "@iamsrk Rajini sir ke liya kya kahonge sir #AskSRK."

    Feeling overwhelmed with love for the Thalaiva of South industry, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the question was adorable. Praising Rajnikanth, the star said, "Bossman!!!."

    For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan, directed by Atlee. According to media reports, Vijay Sethupathi will essay the role of antagonist in Jawan. While, Thalapathy Vijay is doing a cameo role. Reports mentioned how Vijay did the cameo role for free, with no remuneration at all of respect and love for SRK. If this comes true, all the three superstar's fans will get a visual treat to watch them sharing screen space together in the film. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers of Jawan are yet to make an official announcement.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 47-year-old diva's SEXY pictures you should not MISS

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh's epic reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan vma

    Shah Rukh's reply to a fan reveals that Hrithik Roshan is inspiration for toned abs in Pathaan

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal RBA

    Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package vma

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more

    RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli to attend Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles RBA

    RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli to attend Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

    Recent Stories

    tennis Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Adelaide International 2; fans concerned if he will be fit for Australian Open 2023 snt

    Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Adelaide International 2; fans concerned if he will be fit for Australian Open

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway AJR

    Decomposed body of woman found at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station; investigation underway

    Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri quits singles, targets doubles Grand Slam success snt

    Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri quits singles, targets doubles Grand Slam success

    Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows Anjali Singh's friend returning home at 2:30 am on fateful night AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows Anjali Singh's friend returning home at 2:30 am on fateful night

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Mumbai City FC MCFC extends contract with head coach Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC extends contract with head coach Des Buckingham

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon