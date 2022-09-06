Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    Anushka Sharma went out on a breakfast date on Tuesday, but it was not with her hubby, former Indian captain Virat Kohli. The actor shared images from her date on her Instagram handle. Continue reading to know more about her ‘date’.

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has reacted to a post of his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. While her husband is busy with the ongoing Asia Cup, Anushka took out time to go on a breakfast date. If you thought that she was on a date with Kohli, you are mistaken!

    The ‘Chakda Xpress’ actor shared a series of pictures from her breakfast ‘date’. The actor is presently in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. If you have been wondering with whom Anushka Sharma went on a date, it is none other but her parents,  mother Ashima Sharma and her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma.

    Check out her pictures here:

    ALSO READ: Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Soon after Anushka Sharma shared the pictures on her social media account, Virat Kohli took instant note of it, and dropped a comment. Taking to the comments section, Kohli dropped heart emoticons on the pictures that the actor captioned “Breakfast date with the parents.”

    Last week, Virat Kohli shared an image of Anushka Sharma on his Instagram handle and said that she is his world. In the photograph, the ‘Chakda Xpress’ actor looked gorgeous in a black tee. “My world (with globe emoji).” Wrote Kohli in the caption.

    ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the favourite couples from the sports and entertainment worlds. The couple was spotted riding a scooter on the roads, as they were clicked by the paparazzi. Kohli and Sharma had masked up well, yet, they could not hide from themselves from the paparazzi. The video of them enjoying their scooter ride had gone viral on social media.

    On the professional front, while Virat Kohli is busy with the Asia Cup, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’. A sports-drama, the film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will mark the return of Sharma on the screens after four long years; she was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial ‘Zero’, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
