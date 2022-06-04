Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor burn the stage during rehearsals at IIFA 2022

    Ahead of the main Awards night on Saturday evening, Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi share a BTS video of their performance. Meanwhile, singers and rappers Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa among others formed live at IIFA Rocks 2022 held on Friday. The event was co-hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    (Image: Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

    IIFA 2022 or the International Indian Film Academy IIFA) Awards 2022 which is underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is witnessing some sizzling performances by the who’s-who of the Hindi film industry. On Friday, June 3, IIFA Rocks 2022 was held which saw performances by music artists Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali and many others. Abhishek Bachchan also gave a rocking performance at the event on Friday.

    Meanwhile, what has grabbed our attention is a sneak peek of Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi performing together. When two great dancers like Shahid and Nora perform with each other, you expect nothing less than fireworks. Videos shared by Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi on their respective Instagram handles, show them practising together ahead of their performance on Saturday, June 4.

    (Image: IIFA Awards/Instagram)

    This is for the first time that Shahid Kapoor ad Nora Fatehi will be performing together on a stage. Shahid Kapoor, who made his first screen appearance through music videos and was also seen as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Taal, has already proved to everyone that he is one of the finest dancers in the world.

    Similarly, Nora Fatehi’s dancing moves, especially in songs such as ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ and ‘Garmi’ have made millions a fan of hers. Ask her to perform any difficult yet sensuous move, and Nora will do it with finesse.

    A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

    Shahid Kapoor is not only dancing with Nora Fatehi but he will also be seen shaking a leg with Ananya Panday. The excitement is such that even Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating Shahid’s younger brother Ishan Khatter, cannot wait for the performance. Commenting on Shahid’s video, she wrote: “Sashhhh! Can’t wait 🤭❤️🤞🏼”

    Meanwhile, the main awards night which will be held tonight will be hosted by Salman Khan along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder hosted the IIFA Rocks 2022 event with actor Aparshakti Khurana.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
