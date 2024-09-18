Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nobody is offering me anything...', Aahana Kumra REVEALS not getting any work offers

    Aahana Kumra has recently revealed her struggles with a lack of acting offers over the past three years. Facing a dry spell in her career, Kumra is now pivoting towards producing content through her newly established production house

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Aahana Kumra recently shared her experiences of not being offered any roles for the past three years. She disclosed that despite her previous success and work in numerous shows, opportunities have become scarce.

    In a recent interview, Kumra revealed her current situation. She expressed disappointment over the lack of offers, noting that she hasn't received any in over three years. Kumra acknowledged her past involvement in OTT projects but mentioned that she has not been part of any recent ones. She candidly shared her frustration, explaining that even though others in the industry might manage to secure one or two projects a year, she has not been offered any, leaving her uncertain about the current dynamics.

    The actress also discussed the shift in industry preferences, indicating that makers often opt for actors who demand lower fees. She remarked that this trend has prompted her to explore alternative avenues within cinema, as she needs to sustain her livelihood. Kumra conveyed her dissatisfaction with being labeled a "good actor" while struggling to find work, stating that this label alone is insufficient if it does not translate into job opportunities.

    In response to her career challenges, Kumra has decided to focus on her production ventures. She shared that she has recently established her own production house and is excited about the prospects of producing both OTT and theatrical projects. Kumra mentioned that she is dedicated to this new role, working on it extensively from morning to evening.

    On a professional note, Kumra's most recent appearance was in the film Salaam Venky, which starred Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. The film, which centers on a mother’s efforts to help her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live a fulfilling life, featured Kumra in the role of a TV journalist.

