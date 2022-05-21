Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    A woman stripped off clothes in front of the cameras on the red carpet while shouting ‘stop raping us’. The woman was protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine.

    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    A woman stripped off all her clothes at Cannes Film Festival 2022’s red carpet on Friday, in order to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine. The woman, who fell on her knees and shouted ‘stop raping us’, painted her body in blue and yellow, the colours of a Ukrainian flag.  She wore underpants that were stained in red as she shouted and posed in front of photographers, staging her solo protest, before she was taken away by the security.

    The episode happened during the red carpet event of Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ premiere at the festival. The stunt briefly paused the guests who were arriving on the red carpet for George Miller’s film.

    Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that several reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" were received from areas that were previously occupied by Russian troops. These cases also included cases of sexual assaults against children. The Ukrainian president had launched a video appeal at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, seeking aid for his country.

    The Ukraine-Russian war has already been a major theme at the Cannes Film Festival. A special screening of ‘Mariupolis 2’ was held on Thursday at the festival. It is a documentary by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was reportedly killed by Russian forces in Ukraine last month.

    Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is attending the festival with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, stepped out in the French Riviera and was clicked by the fans. Aishwarya wore a pink blazer matched with blue denim for her day look. She accessories her look with a handbag and footwear from Christian Louboutin. Abhishek, on the other hand, was looking dapper in a black outfit with quirky sunglasses.

