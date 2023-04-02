Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NMACC Gala: Did Deepika Padukone skip event to avoid seeing Priyanka-Ranveer rock the stage?

    While the NMACC gala was a big hit where big bollywood celebrities danced on stage, a new Reddit thread has gone viral. According to the thread, many fans suspect that Deepika Padukone skipped the event to avoid seeing Priyanka-Ranveer rock the stage.

    NMACC Gala: Did Deepika Padukone skip event to avoid seeing Priyanka-Ranveer rock the stage?
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    While fans loved the avant-garde, Indian, ethnic, and trendsetting looks of their favorite celebs at the Gala event, they especially can't stop raving about how they loved watching Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and others performing on stage at the gala event.

    Renowned paparazzi accounts have uploaded the videos on their official Instagram handles. In the videos, we can see all the celebrities performing on the stage. Their smooth dance movies won the hearts of fans and people in audiences, including Hollywood celebrities.

    ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances

    Amidst all this, a new thread has gone viral on Reddit. In the thread, fans can see how Ranveer Singh is dancing with global icon Priyanka Chopra on their iconic song 'Gallaan Goodiyaan' from the hit film 'Dil Dhadakne Do.' 

    In the images, Ranveer and Priyanka are rocking on the stage together, with their electrifying dance performance at the coveted NMACC gala celebrations.

    In the thread, a Reddit fan has written this caption with the images, which has made many of them suspicious and set tongues wagging. The fan's written caption on the picture post read, "Is it insecurity that made Deepika skip event to avoid watching PC rocking stage with Ranveer? or she wanted to avoid encore of IIFA 2012, which happened to Anushka?."

    Is it insecurity that made Deepika skip event to avoid watching PC rocking stage with Ranveer? or she wanted to avoid encore of IIFA 2012 which happened to Anushka?
    by u/AcidlyPerpetual in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Many fans have expressed their mixed opinions in the comments as well. "Woh pure time itna respectful tha, you deliberately clicked this ss of a 1 second moment, abhi varun hota toh utha kar kiss karta :/. Actually, Gigi ke liye bhi, why didn’t they keep Ranveer," a fan said. "Lol. DP was there on day 1. I am sure she had work commitments which meant she could not make it to day 2. From day 1, there was video of the three of them talking warmly. PC and RS seem to share a warm equation. They have worked together before. Does not mean there is anything weird," another fan added.

    ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
