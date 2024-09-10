Niveditha Gowda-Chandan Shetty Divorce: Is Kannada actress' making reels the real reason behind separation?

Fans have bestowed the title of 'the first actress to divorce her husband for reels' upon Kannada actress Niveditha Gowda. They believe her passion for creating content outweighs everything else.

Numerous social media influencers are striving to earn substantial income by amassing a massive following on various platforms. They dedicate their lives to creating videos and reels. In this context, fans of a Kannada actress claim that she divorced her husband solely to pursue her passion for making reels.

Actress Niveditha Gowda rose to prominence during the TikTok era in India, captivating audiences with her reels. She charmed viewers with her youthful appearance, often styling herself like a Barbie doll with long, flowing hair. Her captivating reels garnered a significant fan following, leading her to be dubbed India's 'Living Barbie Doll' during the peak of TikTok's popularity. Just as she began to relish the financial rewards of her TikTok fame, the Indian government imposed a ban on the app. This decision left many TikTokers disheartened, but the emergence of Instagram Reels provided a new avenue for these creators to showcase their talent. Consequently, a majority of TikTok stars transitioned to platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Following the TikTok ban, Niveditha Gowda, Karnataka's own 'Barbie Doll,' migrated to Instagram, where she continued to enthral audiences with her reels, amassing millions of followers. Her newfound popularity caught the attention of Colors Kannada, a prominent Kannada television channel, which offered her a coveted spot in their reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada. Niveditha's participation in Bigg Boss gave her fans a glimpse into her life beyond makeup, showcasing her personality and lifestyle.

During her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 5, Niveditha crossed paths with rapper Chandan Shetty. Their camaraderie blossomed within the Bigg Boss house, and Chandan went on to win the season. In a grand gesture during the Mysuru Dasara festival, Chandan Shetty, fresh from his Bigg Boss victory, proposed to Niveditha Gowda on stage. Their families approved, and the couple tied the knot.

After four and a half years of marriage, Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda decided to part ways, opting for a mutual divorce. Rumors circulated that Niveditha's reluctance to have children contributed to the separation. Additionally, their busy schedules, with both involved in films, reality shows, and other television commitments, reportedly caused friction. There were also whispers of restrictions imposed on Niveditha's passion for making reels by her in-laws, although the veracity of these claims remains unconfirmed.

During a joint press conference, the couple attributed their decision to irreconcilable differences, citing contrasting preferences like Chandan's love for coffee and Niveditha's preference for tea as examples of their incompatibility.

Post-Divorce Reel Frenzy!

Since her divorce, Niveditha Gowda has been prolifically creating and posting reels. Some of these reels feature her in revealing outfits, which have sparked controversy among her followers. While many appreciate her content, a significant portion of the comments on these posts are critical and derogatory. One user, 'pandu_druva_2863,' commented on her latest suggestive reel, stating, 'It's clear that she's earned the title of the first actress to divorce for reels.' Other comments range from advising her to stay confined to her room and continue making reels to questioning the recent trend of divorced actresses resorting to such behavior. Some even resorted to personal attacks, criticizing her choice of clothing and making light of her situation.

