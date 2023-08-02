Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh

Another dance song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, called Heart Throb, has been released in the wake of songs like What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile, and Dhindhora Baje Re. In addition to Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan make special guest appearances in the song. On August 1, RRKPK finally dropped another scorcher, and the crowds can't stop talking. The song's title suggests that it stars Ranveer Singh, the original Bollywood heartthrob. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan all make unusual appearances next to him.

Dharma Productions also updated the public on the release of the Heart Throb song via its Instagram account. "Munda laajawab ji, such a #HeartThrob ji," the message stated. (emoji with heart eyes) Book your tickets for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a movie by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, which is currently playing in theatres! (Links in profile)" One fan commented, "Cameo songs are usually the finest," while another said, "He (Singh) is the HEARTHROB of the movie... Ranveer is ROCKIN' (clapping emojis) as Rocky.

Netizens immediately compared the Heart Throb song to the Shah Rukh Khan-starring 2007 film Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi song shortly after it was released. Similar to how other celebrities made special cameos in the RRKPK song, numerous actors, including Rekha, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and others, appeared in the Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, debuted on July 28. It starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in significant parts.

