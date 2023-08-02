Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details

    Nitin Desai passed away on August 2 in Karjat. It has now come to the forefront that the late art director had taken a loan of Rs 180 crores from a finance company and had even mortgaged his properties and land under his name.

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    Art director Nitin Desai was found dead today in his ND Studio in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat. The news has sent shockwaves across the industry. Desai had died by suicide, allegedly because of the financial crisis. Now, fresh details in the case have come forward. According to sources of a leading Indian television news portal, Nitin Desai had taken a loan of Rs 180 crores from a finance company. He had also mortgaged his land and other properties. The art director could not pay off the loans and was in debt. The financial crisis was going on for many days now and unable to bear it, the art director committed suicide.

    ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said

    In September 2022, the company wrote a letter to the collector and proposed to recover the money that Desai had taken from them. Earlier, the local BJP MLA from Karjat, Mahesh Baldi, confirmed that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to a financial crisis. Baldi said, "Nitin Desai's ND studio comes in my constituency. The financial crisis was going on for many days. Due to that, he committed suicide in ND studio this morning."

    Meanwhile, Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Raigad, said, "We are investigating from all angles." Nitin Desai died by suicide at 4:30 am on August 2, just a few days before his 58th birthday. He was known for designing lavish sets for blockbuster films such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', and 'Lagaan'.

    During his career spanning 20 years, Nitin has worked with directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2002, he turned film producer with Chandrakant Productions Desh Devi, a devotional film on the Devi Mata of Kutch. In 2005, he opened his ND Studios spread over 52 acres at Karjat, near Mumbai, which has since hosted movies like Jodha Akbar, Traffic Signal, and the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

    ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said RBA

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted adc

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, with this bizarre reason MSW

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know ADC

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Sow grow thrive 7 steps to create your own garden gcw eai

    Sow, grow, thrive: 7 steps to create your own garden

    Unveiling India's Sporting Heritage: 6 traditional sports and games MSW

    Unveiling India's Sporting Heritage: 6 traditional sports and games

    7 top engineering colleges in India RBA EAI

    7 top engineering colleges in India

    PG and hostels in Bengaluru will get costlier; Here's why vkp

    PG and hostels in Bengaluru will get costlier; Here's why

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years snt

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon