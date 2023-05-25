Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitesh Pandey personal life: Divorced once, married twice, blessed with 9-year-old son

    Nitesh Pandey, a well-known television and film actor who died at the age of 51, is survived by a nine-year-old son and his wife. The 'Anupamaa' fame actor's personal life is detailed here, including his relationships and his professional career.
     

    Nitesh Pandey personal life: Divorced once, married twice, blessed with 9-year-old son
    First Published May 25, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    One of the rare television actors who achieved success in the film industry was Nitesh Pandey. Nitesh's acting career is well known, having appeared in daily soaps and playing Shah Rukh Khan's assistant in the movie Om Shanti Om. Nitesh was once thought to be a hidden component of practically every daily soap. Despite spending the majority of his career in positive roles, he has shown his versatility in a few series and movies with some of his intense sequences.

    Over the course of his three-decade career, the actor, a well-known face on TV and in movies, appeared in hundreds of programmes and motion pictures. He passed away unexpectedly at age 51, leaving behind his co-stars in utter shock. Over the course of his three-decade career, the actor, a well-known face on TV and in movies, appeared in hundreds of programmes and motion pictures. The business is in disbelief after learning of his unexpected passing at age 51. In 1995, he made his acting debut in the films Baazi and Tejas. In the early 1990s, he had previously worked in theatre. Nitesh Pandey made his screen debut in a variety of films and television shows over the years. He is now starring as Dheeraj in the well-liked Anupamaa movie with Rupali Ganguly. He last appeared in a major motion picture, Badhaai Do, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar last year.

    He has appeared in a number of daily soap operas, including Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, Durgesh Nandini, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Indiawaali Maa, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Anupamaa, and Igatpuri.

    Personal life: Nitesh Pandey, who was born in 1972, started acting when he was a teenager. He married well-known actress Ashwini Kalsekar in 1998, but their marriage only lasted a few years until they divorced in 2002. Ashwini Kalsekar took comfort in Murli Sharma's embrace, another well-known actor. The following year, Pandey wed Arpita Pandey, another television actress. They had a home in Mumbai.

    Nitesh Pandey and his wife Arpita Pandey welcomed their son Aarav into their lives. The actor, however, always liked to keep his private affairs far from the prying eyes of the media and photographers. Nitesh led a quiet life since he avoided attending famous gatherings and parties.

