    Nia Sharma surprises netizens in a bold and plunging backless dress, netizens claim her as, 'Urfi Pro Max'

    While some television actresses slay it by upping the fashion game wherever they go, some get trolled by netizens heavily. In a recent development, the nuanced television actress Nia Sharma tried to wow netizens in a bold and plunging backless dress with a thigh-high slit. Netizens didn't like this look of hers and lashed out. They claimed her to be 'Urfi Pro Max'.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    While nowadays, trolls and trolling have become an integral part of any celebrities life, even celebs have become stronger and thick-skinned to ignore them. It is the same in the case of both the Bollywood and Indian Television industry. Today, no celebrity is exempted or spared from the trolling culture. It is so frequent on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. In this ongoing trend, something similar happened here as well. 

    While we do know that the style diva and TV personality Urfi Javed is often slammed and trolled by netizens and critics for her sartorial choices. But, another section on social media also loves her daring revolution since her fashion game only elevates fashion to new benchmarks. They applaud her for the same. But this time, instead of Urfi, the 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behenaa Hai' fame TV actress Nia Sharma got trolled by the netizens for her fashion choices. During an event, she decided to wear a bold and plunging backless dress, but it did not settle down well with the netizens. They trolled her for the outfit choices and claimed her as 'Urfi Pro Max.' Usually, Nia is a quintessential fashion icon whose sartorial attire choices only elevate the fashion game on Instagram to a new benchmark, but this time she got brutally trolled by the netizens.

    Nia Sharma was snapped by the paparazzi last night at an event. Definitely, the stunning television diva put the fashion police and trolls on duty as she made a starry appearance dressed in a sexy and bold white colored satin dress along with golden heels, open tresses, and minimal makeup. Special mention to the fact that the dress had a thigh-high slit. She proudly flaunted her bare back in this white ensemble outfit and as always, grabbed all the attention.

    As soon as the Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram, it went viral. Soon after, users and netizens had a field day trolling the actress for her outfit choices.

    "Urfi saree me aa gyi isko urfi ki kami puri karni he," wrote a user. "Urfi ka atama aa gyi hai iske ander," shared another user."Urfi pro max," added a third user mocking the actress.

