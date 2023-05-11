Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Sushmita Sen endured vicious trolling after being spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl at a recent event. What has happened to Lalit Modi? Has she broken up her relationship with the former IPL chairman? Know here.

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Heads turned, and suspicion arose when Sushmita Sen arrived at an event wearing stunning attire alongside her daughter Sarah and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Many online users made fun of the Aarya actress while also wondering what had become of Lalit Modi. Just a few months ago, Lalit Modi revealed his relationship with Sushmita, shocking almost everyone. Sush, on the other hand, said it was none of their concern in response to all of the criticism.

    According to an informant, Sushmita is in regular contact with Lalit Modi, and the two are content to respect each other's personal space and take things slowly. Their connection is more like a friendship than a romantic one. While Lalit loves life in London, Sushmita is preparing for the release of her third web series, Aarya, and for the time being, she is concentrating more on her work and her daughter Renee's burgeoning Bollywood career because her children are her top priorities.

    While Lalit enjoys his life in London, Sushmita is working on her online series Aarya 3, and, for now, she is putting her children first. She is also paying attention to her daughter Renee's career in Bollywood. s a result of Rohman's close friendship with Sushmita and his proximity to Sushmita's girls, he is frequently seen at the Sen residence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

    After Sushmita had her heart surgery, Rohman, a fitness enthusiast, visited her and gave her fitness and other advice. With "Aarya 3," Sushmita is back in full-on Sherni mode, and we can't wait to watch her rule the screen again.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
