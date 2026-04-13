Netflix has released the first trailer for its 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot, introducing Alice Halsey as the new Laura Ingalls. The series, starring Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald, will premiere on July 9 and has already been renewed.

The highly awaited reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie' has finally unveiled its first trailer, introducing Alice Halsey as the new Laura Ingalls. Netflix, on Monday, took to its social media handle to share the teaser, giving fans a first look at the fresh version of the much-loved story based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic books.

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Trailer and Cast Details

According to PEOPLE, the new series stars Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes, and Alice Halsey as the Ingalls family. The teaser opens with Laura's voice as she discusses the family leaving Wisconsin and beginning a new life on the prairie. "Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the big woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie," a young Laura can be seen saying in the trailer. "Their new life was waiting for them."

The preview shows the family adjusting to life in their new home, facing challenges but staying close together. Laura's words in the teaser focus on adventure, family bonds, and hope. "Every day and every night was an adventure. And even though they were all alone, and very small against the sky and the stars, they were happy because they were a family and they were together." Take a look at the teaser. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A Fresh Adaptation

According to the official logline, the reboot is a "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West" and is described as a "fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books."

Showrunner's Vision

According to PEOPLE, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine shared that the first season takes inspiration from Little House on the Prairie, which is the third book in the series. She also said the story may introduce characters from the family's past.

Sonnenshine said the books had a deep impact on her childhood and inspired her to become a writer and filmmaker. She added that she feels honored to bring the story to a new generation of viewers.

Premiere and Renewal

The series has already received an early Season 2 renewal. Little House on the Prairie will premiere on Netflix on July 9.