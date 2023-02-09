You Season 4 OUT: Why to watch Penn Badgley’s show? When 'You' season 4, part 2 is, releasing? Read more

Netflix 'You' Season 4: The popular psychological thriller You season 4 - the first five episodes of the season - created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble - released on the streaming site Netflix on Thursday, February 9.

You season 4 is one of the most anticipated web series on the streaming platform. Since its announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what fresh difficulties Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) life will bring. You's fourth season will be published in two parts. With the first batch of episodes from the new season about to be released in a few days, we've compiled all the information you'll need about the famous Netflix programme. Continue reading to find out!

When will You season 4 part 1 be release?

The popular psychological thriller You season 4 - the first five episodes of the season - created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble - will be released on the streaming site, Netfix on Thursday, February 9, at 12 a.m. ET for the US audience. The season will begin at 8 a.m. GMT for those in the United Kingdom. John Scott directed the first two episodes, while Shamin Sharif directed the third. Harry Jierjian directs the last two episodes.

When will 'You' season 4 part 2 release?

The second instalment of Penn Badgley's fourth season will be released on March 9, 2023.

Do we have a trailer for 'You', season 4?

Yes. In January 2023, a trailer for the following season was published. Joe Goldberg is shown in the trailer in London. "Starting over in London, Joe promises to bury the past and be his best self," according to the description. However, a new fixation takes hold on the difficult road to atonement."

The cast of 'You' season 4

Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg in Season 4, while Tati Gabrielle will resume her role as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from them, the thriller will also star Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

The plot of 'You' season 4

The upcoming 'You' season will take place in Europe, with segments filmed in London and Paris. Joe Goldberg, the protagonist, will be shown as a university lecturer in London who goes by the alias Jonathan Moore. Joe will be seen relapsing back into his old ways as his history returns to haunt him.