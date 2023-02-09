Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You Season 4 OUT: Why to watch Penn Badgley’s show? When 'You' season 4, part 2 is, releasing? Read more

    Netflix 'You' Season 4: The popular psychological thriller You season 4 - the first five episodes of the season - created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble - released on the streaming site Netflix on Thursday, February 9.

     

    Netflix You Season 4 OUT Why to watch Penn Badgley show? When You season 4 part 2 is releasing RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    You season 4 is one of the most anticipated web series on the streaming platform. Since its announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what fresh difficulties Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) life will bring. You's fourth season will be published in two parts. With the first batch of episodes from the new season about to be released in a few days, we've compiled all the information you'll need about the famous Netflix programme. Continue reading to find out!

    When will You season 4 part 1 be release?

    The popular psychological thriller You season 4 - the first five episodes of the season - created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble - will be released on the streaming site, Netfix on Thursday, February 9, at 12 a.m. ET for the US audience. The season will begin at 8 a.m. GMT for those in the United Kingdom. John Scott directed the first two episodes, while Shamin Sharif directed the third. Harry Jierjian directs the last two episodes.

    Also Read: Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

    Netflix's You Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

    When will 'You' season 4 part 2 release?

    The second instalment of Penn Badgley's fourth season will be released on March 9, 2023.

    Do we have a trailer for 'You', season 4?

    Yes. In January 2023, a trailer for the following season was published. Joe Goldberg is shown in the trailer in London. "Starting over in London, Joe promises to bury the past and be his best self," according to the description. However, a new fixation takes hold on the difficult road to atonement."

    Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    The cast of 'You' season 4

    Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg in Season 4, while Tati Gabrielle will resume her role as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from them, the thriller will also star Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

    The plot of 'You' season 4

    The upcoming 'You' season will take place in Europe, with segments filmed in London and Paris. Joe Goldberg, the protagonist, will be shown as a university lecturer in London who goes by the alias Jonathan Moore. Joe will be seen relapsing back into his old ways as his history returns to haunt him.

     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in a new avatar with smooth dance moves vma

    Character Dheela 2.0 OUT now; witness Kartik Aaryan in new avatar with smooth dance moves

    Mohanlals cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read RBA

    Mohanlal's cult film Spadikam 4K re-releases; fans have a surprise in the new version- read

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

    Pathaan at Rs 877 crore gross worldwide; TMC MP Derek O'Brien goes gaga over Shah Rukh, here's what he said RBA

    Pathaan at Rs 877 crore gross worldwide; TMC MP Derek O'Brien goes gaga over Shah Rukh, here's what he said

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat - adt

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how to read long messages without opening the chat

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched price starts at Rs 99999 gcw

    New Ola Electric S1 with 91 km range launched, price starts at Rs 99,999

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavasakr 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: After 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough - Ravindra Jadeja post fifer-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'After 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough' - Ravindra Jadeja post fifer

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Akshara Singh Pawan Singh BOLD song Hothlali will make you go crazy RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Hothlali’ will make you go crazy-WATCH

    Valentines Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart snt

    Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon