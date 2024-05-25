Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Netflix reveals TOP movies, series as Indian content clocks over a billion views

    The report, titled "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report", presented the streaming service's viewership data for the period of July to December 2023. Subscribers across the world watched about 90 billion hours of content on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

    First Published May 25, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Series and movies from India clocked over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, the streaming service said on Friday in its second engagement report. The "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" study included viewing statistics for the streaming service from July to December 2023. In the second half of 2023, Netflix had 90 billion hours of video seen by users worldwide.

    With 20.2 million views, Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan" was the most popular movie in India on Netflix. It was followed by Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya" (12.1 million views) and Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" (16.2 million views).

    "OMG 2" (11.5 million views), "Lust Stories 2" (9.2 million views), "Dream Girl 2" (8.2 million views), and the true-crime documentary "Curry & Cyanide" (8.2 million views) are among the other well-liked films.

    "The Railway Men," starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu, was the most popular series when it was first released on Netflix. The show, which was based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, had 10.6 million views.

    Next in line were the films "Kohraa" starring Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti (6.4 million views), "Gun and Gulaabs" (6.4 million views) by Raj and DK, and "Kaala Paani" (5.8 million views).

    According to the survey, non-English TV series and films are highly popular among Netflix customers worldwide, accounting for about a third of all viewing. The stories in Korean (which accounted for 9% of views), Spanish (7%), and Japanese (5%), among other languages, accounted for the largest watching percentages outside of English.

    Some of the titles that stood out in the report were "Dear Child" from Germany with 53 million views, "Forgotten Love" from Poland with 43 million views, "Pact of Silence" from Mexico with 21 million views, "Mask Girl" from Korea with 19 million views, "Yu Yu Hakusho" from Japan with 17 million views, and "Berlin" from Spain with 11 million views.

    From the series side, anime-inspired live action series "One Piece" attracted 72 million views. The report also highlighted that fan favourites original titles "Wednesday", "Red Notice" and "Squid Game" continued to bring in millions of views in 2023, long after they premiered on Netflix.

