    Neru Box Office Report: Mohanlal's courtroom drama collects Rs 2.91 cr, expects to earn more during Christmas

    Neru Box Office Collection Update: The much-anticipated film 'Neru,' directed by the celebrated Jeethu Joseph and starring the iconic Mohanlal in the main role, will be released on December 21.
     

    The film, named Neru, has the interesting slogan "Seeking Justice." According to industry sources, "Neru" is set to be a compelling courtroom suspense thriller, adding another dimension of mystery to its story. "Neru" is the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, following the successful ventures "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the much-anticipated "Ram." Santhi Mayadevi and Jeethu Joseph wrote the script, which promises an entertaining and exciting tale. 

    The film is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and directed by Antony Perumbavoor, bringing together a powerhouse of talent to create cinematic beauty. Box Office Collection for Neru Day 2 

    According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Neru scored well at the box office on its opening day, earning around 2.8 crore India net. On its second day, Neru had made around 0.06 crore India net. India Net Collection Day [First Thursday] Day 1 2.8 Cr rough figures [First Friday] Day 2 ₹ 0.11 Cr (This estimate is based on current data and will be updated when new information becomes available.) Total: 2.91 billion rupees 'Neru' is Aashirvad Cinemas' 33rd film. 

    As "Neru" develops, Satheesh Kurup directs the cinematography, while Vishnu Shyam composes the soundtrack. The teaser for 'Neru' highlights the dynamic duo of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. This gripping courtroom drama immerses viewers in the world of Vijayamohan, a lawyer played by Mohanlal who is tasked with defending an accused person in a high-stakes trial.

    The teaser teases a probing inquiry set in Thiruvananthapuram, implying the accused's presence near the incident location the day before. In the face of mounting anxiety, Vijayamohan grudgingly accepts the case, admitting to fading confidence after a long sabbatical from legal processes, saying, "I am not confident anymore." The trailer shows Vijayamohan's immersive journey through the trial, where he faces criticism and self-doubt.

    The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events. The Neru teaser has received significant praise, fueling broad excitement for the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph magic to wow audiences once more on the big screen.

