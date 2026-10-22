Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kashika Kapoor discuss their new track, Bewafaa Se, which explores themes of love and modern heartbreak, aiming to resonate with the relationship experiences of today's Gen Z generation.

An Emotional Narrative

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kashika Kapoor describe their latest song 'Bewafaa Se' as an emotional story of love, pain and betrayal, with Kashika calling it relatable to Gen Z and Neil highlighting how heartbreak can take different forms beyond infidelity. “Because it is an emotion, and there is a lot of pain in this song,” Neil told ANI, crediting Abhishek Thakur, who has produced, written and composed the track, for putting his feelings into the music. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DevfrprNAIq/?exln=MW16M201c3VkZDFuZQ%3D%3D

Neil praised Kashika’s performance, describing it as extraordinary, and said the opportunity to work on a song with a story-driven approach was a rewarding experience. The song, directed and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati, was shot across multiple locations in Goa over two days. Neil said the scale of the production required extensive planning and coordination among the cast and technical crew. “Goa was a destination that offered us a wide variety of visuals to portray a narrative like this,” he said, crediting Kashish Music for ensuring the production had the required scale and visual quality. Kashika also praised the execution of the shoot, describing Goa as beautiful and the filming experience as enjoyable.

Defining Heartbreak and Modern Relationships

Speaking about the theme of the song, Neil said betrayal could take different forms and was not limited to infidelity. He explained that the feeling could also emerge when someone moves on quickly after a relationship ends, leaving the other person questioning whether the time and emotions they shared had any lasting value. “If you haven't loved someone to that depth, you will never even understand their betrayal in life,” he said. Neil added that heartbreak could stem from the feeling that a relationship and its memories had been easily forgotten by the other person.

Kashika offered a generational perspective on the subject, saying she believes the song would resonate with young audiences because of changing relationship dynamics. “In my generation, I think it's happening every second,” she said, referring to people being involved with multiple partners or talking to several people at the same time. She added that such behaviour had become normalised among some members of Gen Z, although she felt it should not be. “That's why I feel ‘Bewafaa Se’ is the right song for my generation; it is very relatable and reflects the actual reality of life in current times,” Kashika said. (ANI)