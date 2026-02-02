Veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up about her early career struggles, stating the film industry is a business where success dictates roles. She expressed pain over her hard work in films going unnoticed due to a lack of promotion.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up about her early struggles in the film industry, recalling how several of her films went unnoticed by viewers due to a lack of promotion, despite the effort she put into them.

Neena Gupta is one of those actresses who graduated from the National School of Drama and has built her career in the film and television industry, working in dramas and series such as 'Gandhi', 'Saans', 'Panchayat', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Vadh', and others.

'The film industry is a business'

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Neena Gupta reflected on her early career struggles and the hard-earned lessons from her two decades of career in the industry. The 'Badhai Ho' actress believes that the actor's pay and roles depend on their popularity, success, and demand, not emotions or effort alone. "I had to do everything because I didn't have money. Now I have understood that this (film industry) is a business. You have a market value. You get money accordingly. You get roles accordingly. If your movie gets a hit and you become popular and successful, then you will get a good role in the next film. It is a business. One should not get emotional," Neena Gupta said.

'It is painful'

The actress, however, expressed her disappointment when her hard work in several films went unnoticed due to a lack of publicity, calling it one of the painful moments of her career. Neena Gupta continued, "But the problem is that every artist wants to be seen by as many people as possible. It's painful when I give my all for the film, and it goes unnoticed. Like, at one time, I worked on five films for a platform. They released 3-4 films without any publicity. No one saw it, and I had given my all in them. It is painful."

"I want people to see my work and say, 'What a work you have done'. If that doesn't happen, it's a pain, but it's okay. You don't get everything. The god gives you accordingly," added Neena Gupta.

In her film career, which spans over two decades, Neena's performances have been recognised with numerous honours, including the National Film Awards, the Filmfare Awards, and the Filmfare OTT Awards.

Upcoming Film: 'Vadh 2'

The actress will be next seen together in the film 'Vadh 2' alongside Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. In the trailer, Sanjay Mishra was seen dodging the cops while carrying out his act as Neena Gupta continues to live the life of an inmate As tensions rise, with the cops adamant about catching the culprit, the story takes an extreme turn as emotional conflict, unspoken truths, and the chase intensify.

Joining the cast are actors like Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery.

A Luv Films presentation, 'Vadh 2' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to 'Vadh'. The movie is slated to release in theatres on February 6. (ANI)