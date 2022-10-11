Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys: Now Tamil Nadu govt to seek explanation on surrogacy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who became parents of twin boys through surrogacy, are now embroiled in controversy. Surrogacy has been declared illegal as of January 2022, and Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian stated that the government would ask them for an explanation.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a star couple in the Tamil film industry, announced on Sunday that they had welcomed twin sons into the world. The couple's announcement is becoming controversial amid the well wishes pouring in.

Four months ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh were married. While the couple has not made an official statement, reports say that the babies were conceived through surrogacy. Not, many questions are being raised over whether the couple followed procedures stipulated by the Indian surrogacy laws.

As since January 2022, surrogacy has been announced as illegal, Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from them.

Ma Subramanian, the health minister for Tamil Nadu, allegedly fielded questions from the media during a news conference on Monday. She reportedly said that the couple (Nayanthara and Vignesh) will be the subject of a surrogacy investigation.

"There are several discussions about surrogacy itself. However, the legislation permits anyone to participate in surrogacy if they are over 21 and under 36, with the family's consent, the minister added. Additionally, he said that he would ask the TN state and the Directorate of Medical Services to look into the situation.

Although commercial surrogacy is outlawed in India, the surrogate must have at least one marriage and a kid of her own. The main goal of the most recent surrogacy regulatory bill, which will go into effect on January 25, 2022, is to outlaw commercial surrogacy and allow only altruistic surrogacy, in which the intended parents would solely be responsible for the surrogate's medical costs and insurance coverage.



Nayanthara and Vignesh married in June of this year after more than seven years of courtship. The A-list of the Indian film industry attended the wedding, which was held at a luxurious resort in Mahabalipuram. Given that he is collaborating with Nayanthara on Jawan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan flew to Chennai to attend the function. Rajinikanth, Karthi, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mani Ratnam, to mention a few, were also present at the wedding.

On Sunday, Vignesh shared pictures showing Nayanthara and him kissing the feet of the newborn boys, introducing them to the world as their sons. “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful (sic),” Vignesh wrote on his social media handles.

