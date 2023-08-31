Jawan: Fans awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan's swag, call it 'Trailer of the Century'

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his upcoming film Jawan's trailer, astonishing all with his new avatars. Fans immediately took to social media to dissect every detail, exploring frames, dialogues, and subtle cues. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The anticipation has concluded as King Khan has at last unveiled the trailer of "Jawan," leaving everyone astounded. The trailer showcases SRK in around 6-7 diverse personas, offering a sneak peek into the film's narrative. Nayanthara portrays a determined female cop aiming to apprehend a terrorist, portrayed by SRK, who is orchestrating metro train hijackings across the city. Interestingly, Nayanthara is also depicted sharing romantic moments with a distinct SRK appearance in other sequences. Additionally, the trailer features a gripping scene of Deepika Padukone grappling with SRK, while Vijay Sethupathi's formidable antagonist character finally takes center stage.

Enthusiastic fans have taken to social media to meticulously analyze each frame, dialogue, and hidden hint woven into the trailer. The online realm is buzzing with fervor, and it's understandable, considering that Atlee and SRK have unleashed one of the most monumental trailers of the year. Undoubtedly, the trailer has impeccably matched its sky-high expectations, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

One netizen wrote, "This is the Trailer of the Century, The Belt scene just elevated the Trailer. Bollywood is not ready for this hysteria. #ShahRukhKhan will tear everything with #Jawan." And soon #TrailerOfTheCentury started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) further showing just how much the audience loved Jawan's trailer.

Take a look at people's reaction on Twitter (now X):

Another user wrote, "Seriously this trailer has surpassed my expectations in every way. It looks pure fun and may well turn out to be one of the best SRK movie ever made."

CineHub agreeing to the 'Trailer of the Century' title, wrote, "BAAP RE BAAP !! It is indeed "TRAILER OF THE CENTURY" ! The God level elevation scene of #SRK will make theatres go CRAZY . The sound design, scale, performances everything is going to HISTORIC ! ALL RECORDS WILL BE SHATTERED."

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film's release on September 7, 2023.

