Spoken word artist Nayab Midha announces her 'Rajkumari India Tour 2026'. The tour will span over 20 Indian cities from May to October 2026, featuring a large-scale show at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The Rajkumari India Tour 2026 by spoken word artist Nayab Midha has been announced. The multi-city tour will travel across more than 20 Indian cities and will also feature a stadium-scale show at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

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According to the announcement, the India leg of the tour will run from May to October 2026. Cities on the schedule include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, Indore and several others.

The upcoming tour follows the earlier editions of Rajkumari, which began in 2023. According to the organisers, the first edition drew audiences in several Indian cities, while the 2025 edition expanded to international markets including London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Nayab Midha on Her Journey

Sharing her thoughts on the new tour, Nayab Midha said the journey feels like a "full-circle moment" for her after starting in Delhi's slam poetry spaces with only a dream and a microphone. "This India tour feels like a full-circle moment for me. I started out in Delhi's slam poetry communities with nothing more than a dream and a microphone, and today, to return as a headline artist across cities and continents is incredibly meaningful," she said as per a release.

"This tour is not just about performing at scale, it's about proving that spoken word poetry deserves the same space, respect and investment as any other performing art. We are no longer waiting for that recognition; we are building it," she said.

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Nayab Midha left her engineering career in 2020 to pursue poetry full-time. Since then, she has built a growing audience through live performances and digital platforms.

International Tour and Ticket Details

After the India leg, the tour is also expected to travel to the United States, Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow. (ANI)