Navya Nanda discusses periods/menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan; says 'it is a sign of progress'

Not just that, Navya Naveli Nanda said that it is wonderful that males have joined women in the effort to destigmatize the topic surrounding menstruation and women's health.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is now in the news for her freshly released podcast, called 'What the Hell Navya'. Despite never making an appearance in a movie, the starkid has a sizable fan base on social media.

Recently, Navya was observed talking about women's health and menstruation at an event while her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, was there. She said that this was a sign of progress.

Amitabh Bachchan once stated at the NDTV event that he said that he considers menstruation a ‘sign of recreation.’ Dia Mirza and Rashmika Mandanna were also there. Adding to that, Navya said, “As he mentioned, it’s a sign of life. That’s not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from.

"Although menstruation has long been considered taboo, progress has been made. Being on stage now discussing periods with my grandfather is development in and of itself. We have advanced, not only as women but as a nation, as evidenced by the fact that we are here on a podium with plenty of people watching us and discussing menstruation openly," Navya added.

She said, "It's amazing that males have engaged in this goal to make menstruation a destigmatized subject, as well as women. More crucially, at home, as that is where change always starts. Prior to discussing their bodies in public, women should first feel secure and at ease in their own homes. I was fortunate to grow up in a family where I felt at ease having these discussions.

In the meantime, Navali Navya Nanda has decided to continue the legacy of her paternal side of the family by starting her own business. The first episode of Navya Nanda's podcast, What the Hell Navya, recently premiered.

She discussed several unique ideas with her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. The 31-minute podcast featured a variety of topics covered by the three.