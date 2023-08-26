Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Award 2023: N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Allu Arjun; here's what he wrote

    Telugu star Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, N Chandrababu Naidu has wished Allu Arjun for his win. 

    The prestigious 69th National Film Awards winners were announced on August 24. Telugu fans were overjoyed when Allu Arjun won Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar directs the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Pushpa: The Rise is a Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film released across India. The actor has received several congratulations.

    N Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the National President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has now congratulated Allu Arjun on his victory. During a media interaction, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight at Allu Arjun's accomplishment. He stated that this is the first time a Telugu actor has been acknowledged on the national platform in over six decades. He also commented on social media about it, and even praised the film RRR for earning international acclaim.

    "Congratulations to all the winners who have brought unique recognition to the Telugu film industry by winning many awards in the National Film Awards announced by the Central Government," N Chandrababu Naidu said on social media. Congratulations to Allu Arjun for being named Best Actor. Likewise, congratulations to the directors and technicians of the films RRR, Uppena, and Kondapolam, who have received honours in various categories. Purushottamacharya, congratulations on being named Best Critic."

    After his great triumph, Allu Arjun expressed his emotions on Twitter. "A huge congratulations to all the National Award Winners across various categories and languages across the country," he said. Your achievements are extremely admirable. And I'd want to thank everyone for their well wishes and affection from all around the country. It all makes me feel honoured and honoured. Thank you for your kindness. Humbled."

    Actors such as Venkatesh Daggubati, Nani, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Suriya Sivakumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and others expressed their joy and pleasure upon Allu Arjun's victory.

