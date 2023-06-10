Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 63: Here are some unknown facts about Telugu Box-office star

Being an actor since the age of fourteen, Balayya has managed to stay relevant for the audience throughout his career. These facts about the actor will surprise you. He is a renowned South industry star who is revered for his fine acting chops by fans and audiences all over India. - By Mahalekshmi

Telugu Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 63rd birthday on 10 June. He has appeared in more than 100 films in his illustrious career spanning more than four decades, establishing himself as a leading man in the industry.

The actor has managed to stay relevant for his fans through the years and has also been a part of various films that are not just blockbusters but also critically acclaimed. He has jumped from genre to genre, trying his hand at every possible film genre. Celebrating his birthday, let us look at some interesting facts about the actor that might surprise you.

Know about the actor NBK:

Balayya was introduced to the cinema world at the tender age of fourteen and has been in the industry for 48 years. During this time, he has acted with 126 heroines and has done films that may cost anywhere between 10 lakhs to 200 crores. Some of his movies are known to have been in the cinemas for 100 days or even a thousand.

The genres he has been in include folk, mythology, socio-fantasy, science fiction and even historical films and biopics.

He has also acted in 12 films with his father late NTR. He has also essayed impactful roles in six films directed by his father. NBK is known for giving finesse-filled and multi-layered performances. The stalwart South star has garnered a huge fan base. He has won three Nandi Awards and one South Indian International Movie Award for Best Actor in Telugu.

Nandamuri Balakrishna personal life:

Born as the sixth son of the legendary actor late N.T.R Rama Rao, he is the uncle of globally acclaimed South superstar NTR Jr. The actor spent his childhood in Hyderabad and completed his alma mater at Nizam College. Since his debut film, ‘Tatamma Kala,’ released in 1974, the actor has portrayed the hero in every movie.

He has a political career and is a member of the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh. Currently in the works for his upcoming film NBK108, Nandamuri Balakrishna is a popular figure known for his positive attitude, and on this day, the industry celebrates this Blockbuster actor.

