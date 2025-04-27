After the success of Custody, Naga Chaitanya is back with another unique and exciting film. He is currently working on a project directed by Karthik Dandu, who is best known for his work on the successful film Virupaksha. The project, tentatively titled NC24, is produced by BVSN Prasad under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Recently, the film unit released an intriguing video titled "NC 24 Excavation Begins," which offers a sneak peek into the backdrop and concept of the film. The video showcases the pre-production work in detail, highlighting the team’s deep understanding of the story and their meticulous preparations for the shoot. The visuals feature impressive mini-sets of caves, forests, and various mysterious locations, hinting at the grand scale of the project.

Naga Chaitanya is seen embarking on a quest to uncover something monumental, fueling excitement around the film's premise. Described as a mythological mystery thriller, NC24 promises to take the audience on an intense and thrilling journey. Based on the video, it’s clear that the film has a substantial budget and aims to deliver a visually spectacular and engaging experience for viewers. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about this highly anticipated project.





The suspense revolves around what Naga Chaitanya is searching for and excavating. This video has significantly raised expectations for the film even before its release. Anjanish Loknath is composing the music. The title is expected to be announced soon. There's talk that Meenakshi Chaudhary has been chosen as the female lead.