PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya's Hidden Talent Revealed by Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala Insta Story about Naga Chaitanya Playing DJ : Sobhita Dhulipala has posted a photo of her husband, Naga Chaitanya, playing DJ on her Insta story.

Sobhita reveals Naga Chaitanya's hidden talent!

Sobhita Dhulipala Insta Story about Naga Chaitanya Playing DJ : Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala for the second time in December last year. After his marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya starred in the movie Thandel. Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was released on the 7th. This film, which is entirely about love and fishermen, marked a turning point in Naga Chaitanya's film career.

Sobhita reveals Naga Chaitanya's hidden talent!

So far, Thandel has grossed over ₹100 crore and set a new record. The song 'Om Namashivaya' in this film was well received by the fans. Everyone is saying that Sobhita Dhulipala's arrival is the reason for Naga Chaitanya's success. Nagarjuna even said on stage that his daughter-in-law's arrival was the reason for the success.

Sobhita reveals Naga Chaitanya's hidden talent!

In this situation, Sobhita Dhulipala has posted a photo of Naga Chaitanya playing DJ on her Insta story. In the photo shared by Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is wearing a sweater, headphones around his neck, and playing songs according to the atmosphere as a DJ. This photo is now trending on social media.

Latest Videos