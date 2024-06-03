'My baby girl, I miss you', Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes another love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently inside Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to a Rs 200 crore extortion case was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. Sukesh has written a love letter to the Kick actress addressed to her 'baby'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has penned another love letter to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. In his latest letter, Sukesh hailed that diva as his "baby" and expressed his deep longing for her. He also mentioned that he designated a constellation after Jacqueline and appreciated her Cannes 2024 appearance.

“My Baby Girl, Jacqueline, Baby firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you Crazier. Baby you Stole the Show in Cannes, your look in Gold, was Jazzy and Super Classy Too Pretty to handle my love. Through your other photoshoot pictures, you stole My heart over Again, my CupCake,” he wrote.

“Baby I have a Surprise gift for you today, Baby Today I am gifting You a “Star”. A Star Named on you. Baby your now in the list of Those few Special people to have a Real Star Named on them. Baby you Deserve this as you are the Real Star, My Star… Baby the Whole World Can See your Star Now, Your Star is located in Astronomical Constellation of Leo,” he added and then continued by saying, “A star on your Name, I hope you like this Small Cute Surprise Gift. Baby this Star will live forever, like our love for each other. Baby I hear Yimmy Yimmy like 100 times a Day, And What I observe, in the Video, When you say the lines is, The love you have for me which shines in your eyes You Stunned me with the fact, how this track is about our Story and Current Situation, especially you now feelings for me. Baby Remember there is a very old saying when men, used to tell their women, I will give you the Stars and Moon. Baby today I am giving you a Star, Named on you, My love.”

Sukesh further said his love for his ‘baby’ Jacqueline and wrote, “Baby you know I would everything to make you feel special, irrespective of what the situation is, I hope when you Read this letter and See your Cute missing to see. I love you like Crazzy my Baby Boo. Thank you for loving me and giving me the strength. I can feel every Second around me. Missing you my Baby Can’t Wait, Love you My Bomma.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently imprisoned in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, was said to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. While the actress has constantly denied having a sexual relationship with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times.

In February of this year, Jacqueline Fernandes accused Sukesh of using the media to slander her and harass her. She also sought the court to open a complaint against him. However, the actress eventually withdrew her plea.

