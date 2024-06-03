Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 ways to get HOT bikini figure like the 'MS Dhoni' actress

    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Achieving a figure like an actress involves a combination of healthy lifestyle choices, regular exercise, and balanced nutrition. Here are six ways to work towards achieving a figure similar to that of Disha Patani.

    article_image1

    Regular Exercise Routine

    Incorporate a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week to burn calories and tone muscles.

    article_image2

    Strength Training

    Incorporate strength training exercises such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises to build lean muscle mass. This helps increase metabolism and gives a toned appearance to the body.

    article_image3

    Cardiovascular Exercise

    Engage in cardiovascular activities like jogging, cycling, swimming, or dancing to burn calories and improve overall fitness levels. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio per week.

    article_image4

    Healthy Eating Habits

    Focus on consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive amounts of refined carbohydrates.

    article_image5

    Portion Control

    Practice portion control to manage calorie intake and prevent overeating. Eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day can help regulate hunger and prevent cravings.

    article_image6

    Stay Hydrated

    Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support overall health. Water helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and can help prevent overeating by keeping you feeling full.

