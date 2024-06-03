 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sharmin Segal to Soman Kapoor, 6 actresses who got trolled for acting

Image credits: X

Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal was badly trolled for her expressionless acting in the series 'Heeramandi'.

Image credits: instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has often faced criticism for her acting skills, with some audiences and critics questioning her versatility and range as an actress. 

Image credits: sonam kapoor/instagram

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri was trolled for her acting in the film 'Rockstar'.

Image credits: instagram

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah faced backlash for her performance in the film 'Race 3', with many criticizing her dialogue delivery and expressionless acting. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has been trolled for her acting skills with critics often highlighting her stiff performances and inability to convey emotions convincingly on screen.

Image credits: Instagram

Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan faced criticism for her acting in her early films like 'Veer'. Critics pointed out her lack of depth in performances and reliance on glamour rather than acting talent.

Image credits: Instagram@zareenkhan
Find Next One