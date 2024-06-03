Sharmin Segal to Soman Kapoor, 6 actresses who got trolled for acting

Entertainment
Sharmin Segal was badly trolled for her expressionless acting in the series 'Heeramandi'.
Sonam Kapoor has often faced criticism for her acting skills, with some audiences and critics questioning her versatility and range as an actress.
Nargis Fakhri was trolled for her acting in the film 'Rockstar'.
Daisy Shah faced backlash for her performance in the film 'Race 3', with many criticizing her dialogue delivery and expressionless acting.
Urvashi Rautela has been trolled for her acting skills with critics often highlighting her stiff performances and inability to convey emotions convincingly on screen.
Zarine Khan faced criticism for her acting in her early films like 'Veer'. Critics pointed out her lack of depth in performances and reliance on glamour rather than acting talent.