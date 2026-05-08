Fox has renewed 'Murder in a Small Town' for a third season with 10 episodes. Returning leads Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk are joined by Peter Gallagher. Filming for the new season of the popular mystery drama is already underway.

Fox has renewed 'Murder in a Small Town' for a third season, with returning leads Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk are being joined by Peter Gallagher, according to Deadline. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes and will see returning leads Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk reprise their roles. Filming for season 3 is already underway.

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Based on the nine-book series by author L. R. Wright, the show follows Karl Alberg, played by Sutherland, a detective who relocates to a quiet coastal town after years of stressful big-city police work. There, he begins a relationship with local librarian Cassandra, portrayed by Kreuk, according to Deadline.

Peter Gallagher joins the cast

In the new season, Gallagher will portray Rod Finlayson, described as a charismatic yet unreliable man whose arrival at the Gibsons marina aboard his beloved boat sparks a series of disruptions affecting both Alberg and Cassandra.

Fox executive praises series

The series, produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment, has emerged as a reliable performer for the network. Fox executive Brooke Bowman praised the continued success of the mystery drama and expressed excitement over the new season.

"We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to Fox fans, and we're thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience," said Brooke Bowman, EVP of Drama Programming and Development, Fox Television Network. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on Season 3, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary," Bowman added, according to Deadline.

About the show and cast

The show initially began as a direct adaptation of Wright's novels but has increasingly shifted toward original storylines featuring the same central characters.

Gallagher is widely known for his work in films such as American Beauty and Short Cuts, as well as television series including Grace and Frankie, Grey's Anatomy and The O.C., according to Deadline. (ANI)