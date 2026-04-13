Veteran actor Mumtaz paid a heartfelt tribute to singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Mumtaz shared a nostalgic video of them dancing to 'Koi Sehari Babu' and called Bhosle the 'soul' behind her memorable on-screen performances.

Mumtaz's Emotional Tribute

The Indian film industry is in mourning as veteran actor Mumtaz paid an emotional tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose passing at the age of 92 on April 12, has left a profound void in the world of music and cinema. Taking to Instagram, Mumtaz expressed a "deep sense of loss," reflecting on the powerful connection between an actor's on-screen presence and the voice that defines it.

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Sharing a nostalgic video, she was seen dancing to the iconic track 'Koi Sehari Babu' from the 1973 film Loafer, a song originally sung by Bhosle and filmed on Mumtaz during the peak of her career. In the video, Mumtaz recreates the classic number in a gathering, with Bhosle seen joyfully grooving alongside her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress) In her caption, Mumtaz described Bhosle as the "soul" behind many of her most memorable performances. "Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. Working with her voice was truly a blessing," she wrote.

The collaboration between Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle defined an era in Hindi cinema, producing evergreen tracks that remain etched in popular memory. The iconic songs include "Duniya Mein Logon Ko", the romantic "Le Jayenge Le Jayenge", and rhythmic gems like "Motiyon Ki Ladi Hoon Main".

Nation Mourns Legendary Singer

As tributes pour in from across the country, prominent leaders and film personalities have also paid their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Bhosle as "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known," highlighting her immense contribution to the nation's cultural heritage. Among others who paid their last respects in Mumbai were political figures including Uddhav Thackeray and Supriya Sule, as well as actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The singer's mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were placed for public homage, with her final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Asha Bhosle's career, spanning over eight decades, redefined Indian playback singing. From classical compositions and ghazals to cabaret hits and contemporary tracks, her versatility set her apart as a once-in-a-generation talent. (ANI)