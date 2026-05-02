Mumbai to host the 'Fit India Hit India' cricket match on May 3, 2026. The event pits the GST and Customs team against celebrity team Mumbai Heroes, featuring Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan, to promote the Fit India Movement.

Mumbai is gearing up for an evening that blends cricket, celebrity glamour, and the spirit of national fitness, as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Mumbai, joins hands with the Government of India's flagship Fit India Movement to host the 'Fit India Hit India' Friendly Cricket Match on Sunday, May 3, 2026. The much-anticipated match will be held at the iconic Air India Ground in Vakola, Mumbai, with play commencing at 6 PM.

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Celebrity Cricketers vs Public Servants

The event promises to be a high-energy celebration of active living, pitting the GST and Customs Amateur Team, comprising top public servants from the tax and customs fraternity, against the star-studded Mumbai Heroes. The Mumbai Heroes lineup includes actors Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Sharad Kelkar. The actors are confirmed to take to the crease, bringing with them their well-known passion for fitness and sport. Organisers have hinted that several more actors, singers, and fitness influencers are expected to join the evening, turning what is already a sporting fixture into a full-fledged celebration of health and wellness.

Dignitaries to Grace the Occasion

The event will be presided over by Ms Prachi Saroop, Principal Chief Commissioner (CGST), Mumbai, who will attend as the Chief Guest, while Mr BB Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone-III, will serve as the Guest of Honour, lending the occasion significant institutional weight and underscoring the government's commitment to promoting fitness among its own ranks.

A Message Beyond the Boundary

Beyond the boundary ropes, the event carries a deeper message. Organisers say the initiative is designed to inspire citizens to embrace physical activity, foster community spirit, and raise awareness around both physical and mental health, core pillars of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Live Stream for a Wider Audience

For those unable to attend in person, the match will be live-streamed across social media platforms, ensuring the message of fitness reaches audiences far beyond the ground. (ANI)