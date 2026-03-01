Casting director Mukesh Chhabra credits 'Dhurandhar's' success and social media trends for bringing public recognition to the casting department, an aspect of filmmaking that he says has been overlooked for many years.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra credited the success of Dhurandhar for the growing recognition of the "casting department" in India. He noted that the audience now acknowledges their contributions due to the viral trends of the movie on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Public recognises the casting'

In an interview with ANI, Mukesh Chhabra admitted that for years, casting had largely remained an overlooked aspect, with acknowledgement mostly limited to industry insiders. However, the success of their recent film, coupled with the reach of social media, has changed this dynamic. "It's that feeling when, across India, even people outside the film industry are talking about your work, and the general public recognises it, then it feels like something good has happened in your life," he said on the accolades received by the movie.

"Because in the general public, wherever I go, people recognise that you have done casting. Earlier, people used to go within the industry, within social media. Now, because of social media and the courage of this film (Dhurandhar), the general public recognises the casting.. Such a department, which was there for many years, and I have tried for so many years, to bring it here so that people see it with more respect," said Mukesh Chhabra.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Shatters Records

Backed by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has shattered records across India and international markets. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which is a sequel of the earlier movie, has stormed the global box office with an unprecedented Rs 761 crore worldwide opening weekend. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles.