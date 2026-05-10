On Mother's Day, Bollywood celebrities including Sunny Deol, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and Anupam Kher shared heartfelt social media tributes, posting cherished photos and emotional messages to honour their mothers' unconditional love and strength.

Mother's Day is a beautiful reminder of the unconditional love, strength and warmth that mothers bring into our lives every day. On this special day, several Indian celebrities shared heartfelt messages and fond memories on social media to honour their mothers.

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Sunny Deol's cherished moments

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt video of his cherished moments with his mother, Prakash Kaur. While sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Love you, mama. Happy Mother's Day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Kajol calls mother Tanuja a 'goddess'

Bollywood actress Kajol described her mother, Tanuja, as goddess Kali, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. She shared a photo with her mother Tanuja, while sharing a heartwarming Mother's Day message for her mother. "We are both part of the Mothers club but she is presiding chairman and CEO. Bowing down to the one and only My Mom! She is my Kali, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that," said Kajol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Suniel Shetty: 'Love is the reason we call it a family'

Suniel Shetty shared the group photo of women from his family. He described their "love" as a necessary part of a good family. Taking to his Instagram, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Everything good in a family begins with a Mother. Their love is the reason we call it a family. Happy Mother's Day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Sanjay Dutt's emotional tribute to Nargis Dutt

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Posting a carousel of nostalgic black-and-white photographs, the veteran actor reflected on the deep bond he continues to share with his mother, who passed away in 1981. The post also included snaps from his teenage years alongside his two sisters, as well as a playful snapshot of toddler Sanjay sucking his toe while perched comfortably on his mother's lap. Alongside the images, he wrote, "Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Rakul Preet Singh's gratitude for her 'two mothers'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother on this occassion. She shared the photo collage of her mother, Kulwinder Singh and Pooja Bhagnani. The actress expressed her gratitude to her mother and mother-in-law for their "unconditional love and guidance." "To my mom and my mother-in-law, Happy Mother's Day. One gave me life, the other gave me another beautiful family to call my own. Thank you both for your unconditional love, your guidance, and for always standing by us with so much strength and grace. Having two mothers to love and look up to is truly one of life's biggest blessings," wrote Rakul Preet Singh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 'full circle moments'

The actress Shilpa Shetty also shared the snaps of her mother while wishing them Happy Mother's Day. While sharing the photos, Shilpa wrote, "Maa hoti hai toh har ghar ghar lagta hai. Watching my kids share the same love with their nani and dadi that I grew up with truly feels special. Full circle moments like these are everything." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Anupam Kher on a mother's selfless love

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher marked Mother's Day with an emotional social media tribute dedicated to his mother, Dulari, reflecting on the sacrifices, strength, and unconditional love associated with motherhood. In the caption, Kher described motherhood as a force that shapes a person every day, writing, "Maa sirf janm nahi deti, wo humein har din thoda-thoda bnaati hai." (A mother doesn't just give birth... she builds us a little bit every day.)The actor also highlighted the often-unseen sacrifices mothers make for their children. He wrote that a mother "apne hisse ki neend, khushiyan, icchayein or kabhi kabhi poora jeevan tak chupchap humare nam kar deti hai..." (she quietly dedicates her share of sleep, happiness, desires, and sometimes her entire life to us). Kher's tribute further spoke about the emotional bond between a mother and child. Reflecting on maternal intuition and support, he said, "jab duniya humein smajhne me der lgaati hai, maa bina bole humari khamoshi bhi padh leti hai." (when the world is slow to understand us, a mother reads our silence without a word). He added, "uski duaao me itni taakat hoti hai ki tuta hua insaan bhi fir se khadaa ho jaata hai.." (There is so much strength in her prayers that even a broken person stands up again.) Concluding his message, Kher described motherhood as the purest form of selfless love, writing, "zindagi me agar koi rishta puri tarah niswarth hai, to wo maa hai." The actor ended the post with "Jai Mata Ki!" and hashtags including MothersDay, Maa, and Gratitude. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Arjun Rampal misses his mother

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal shared throwback photos of his mother. Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, "I love you more each day. Miss you my Ma. Thank you for everything." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

As Mother's Day was celebrated across the country, heartfelt tributes from celebrities beautifully reflected the irreplaceable bond between mothers and their children. (ANI)