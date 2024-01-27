Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Monkey Man’ Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel

    Besides Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala, Monkey Man also stars Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley in a key role. The film will hit theatres on April 5 this year.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala is ready to make her Hollywood debut in 'Monkey Man,' costarring Oscar-nominated Dev Patel. The filmmakers just released the film's teaser and announced that it would be released in cinemas on April 5 of this year.

    The teaser stated that Monkey guy was about a guy (Dev) and his retribution against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother. Dev began by recalling his mother telling him the story of Lord Hanuman, after which he claimed that the affluent do not regard the poor as persons in 'this city'. The clip then showed Dev wearing a gorilla mask and fighting villains to obtain justice. It also showed a peek of Sobhita, but didn't reveal anything about her character.

    Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Sobhita wrote, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan Releasing April 5 across theatres globally.” Watch it here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

    Soon after Sobhita posted the clip online, friends and admirers raced to the comments section to wish the actress well. Trinetra, her Made In Heaven co-star, described the clip as "WILD". On the other side, Adarsh Gourav remarked, "Sooo eager for this! Looks absolutely insane!!"

    In addition to Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala, Monkey Man stars Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

    Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala has reportedly been cast in a pivotal part in Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film Jigra. The assumption began when netizens saw Alia had just following Sobhita on Instagram. A popular article on the microblogging service X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that Sobhita Dhulipala had joined Alia Bhatt's Jigra. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
