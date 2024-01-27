Fighter box office Day 2: Hrithik, Deepika's film stands at Rs 63.6 cr

Entertainment
'Fighter', featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is Bollywood's first major release in 2024.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, it has not just a stellar cast but also high-octane action sequences. It was released on January 25.
On Republic Day or Day 2 in cinemas, the film saw a considerable increase in its collection. The film earned approximately Rs 39 crore on its second day.
On day one, the film had earned Rs 24.60 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 63.60 crore.
The Fighter tells the narrative of Air Force pilots attempting to undermine terrorists' intentions to infiltrate terrorism in India.
The film stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Karan Singh Grover.