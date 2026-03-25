Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja-starrer 'Maa Ka Sum' is set to release on Prime Video on April 3. The show follows a teenage math prodigy's quirky mission to find a perfect partner for his single mother, exploring their dynamic with humour and warmth.

Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja-starrer 'Maa Ka Sum' is all set to be out on Prime Video on April 3. Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, the show also stars Angira Dhar and Ranveer Brar in key roles.

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A Tale of Logic vs. Emotion

Maa Ka Sum follows Agastya, a bright math prodigy in his late teens, played by Mihir Ahuja, who sees the world through graphs, numbers, and algorithms. For him, every problem has a logical solution, even finding the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita, portrayed by Mona Singh.

"Enter Project Mom: Equation ya Emotion? But what begins as Agastya's carefully crafted plan soon turns into a quirky and heartwarming ride, where logic collides with real emotions, unexpected encounters, and the unpredictability of life. With humour, warmth, and a touch of math, Maa Ka Sum offers a fresh and layered take on the mother son dynamic," read a press note.

'A Wholesome Family Watch'

On what audience can expect from the show, Babita Ashiwal, producer, shared, "What drew me to this series was its warmth and the heartfelt way it looks at relationships. At its core, it's the story of a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulting through math and data. It's the kind of story that feels instantly relatable, full of humor and the little lessons we all pick up while figuring life out. Prime Video has always been a great partner to work with, Maa Ka Sum is a wholesome family watch that promises to entertain everyone, from young adults to older audiences. I look forward to Maa Ka Sum premiering exclusively on Prime Video on April 3."

Nicholas Kharkongor has directed 'Ma Ka Sum'. (ANI)