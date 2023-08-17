Mona Singh breaks silence on return of iconic show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'; Know details

Mona Singh spills the beans on the possible return of her hit show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She also looks back at the iconic show that completed 20 years this year. Mona Singh got nostalgic and also spoke about any possibility of the show's sequel or return to Indian TV.

Mona Singh marked her acting debut with the hit television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2003. The series was an Indian-themed version of the Colombian drama Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. It made her an overnight sensation even though it negated every definition and beauty standard pertaining to a quintessential star. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Mona looks back at how she has never shied away from taking risks which began with her first show. She tells the leading entertainment portal about how her role as Jassi was so tricky and difficult. Elaborating more on the same, Mona said, "Jassi was so tricky. It is the toughest role I have played to date. Nobody wanted to look like that. It was my debut show. I was not even sure about a makeover. The channel could have decided to have no makeover. We were anyway getting such good ratings. It was a chance I took. It is what I have been doing with every role."

Opening up about her takeaway from this show, Mona said, "I have been spoilt rotten because of Jassi (laughs). It made me so picky and choosy in life. It also gave me Gaurav Gera, my best friend in the industry. The 20 years have passed. We are still best friends." Recalling a back-handed compliment she received for it, Mona says, "Somebody thought that Jassi was a boy and that after a makeover, it would get revealed to audiences how she is actually a boy (laughs). I was a little taken aback. I told myself that it was not a good compliment at all!."

Opening up on many popular television shows making a comeback, will Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin follow suit and come back to Indian TV screens, Mona said, "I do not know if Jassi will make a comeback. I think how we should just let the show be because there will be too many comparisons with the original one. People may not like the new season."

