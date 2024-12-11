Entertainment
Google India has released the list of the most searched series of 2024. 'Panchayat' missed out on making it to the top 3. Learn about the 10 most searched series...
This is an English virtual reality web series that started streaming on Netflix on March 21, 2024.
This Salman Khan reality show, which started on October 6, streams on Colors channel as well as on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.
The fourth season of this Jeetendra Kumar starrer web series started on Netflix from June 20. This is why it remained in the discussion.
This is a Korean web series, which started streaming in January this year. It can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.
This is also a Korean drama series, which was streamed on Netflix from March 9, 2024.
The third season of this Jeetendra Kumar starrer web series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 28 this year.
This Salman Khan reality show started in October 2023 and its finale was on January 28, 2024. Munawar Faruqui became its winner.
This is an American TV drama, which started airing on HBO in January 2023 and is still running.
This is Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller series, the third season of which started streaming from July 5, 2024. Because of this, it was much discussed.
This series started streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
