Entertainment

Top 10 Most Searched Series of 2024

Google India has released the list of the most searched series of 2024. 'Panchayat' missed out on making it to the top 3. Learn about the 10 most searched series...

10. 3 Body Problem

This is an English virtual reality web series that started streaming on Netflix on March 21, 2024.

9. Bigg Boss 18

This Salman Khan reality show, which started on October 6, streams on Colors channel as well as on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

8. Kota Factory

The fourth season of this Jeetendra Kumar starrer web series started on Netflix from June 20. This is why it remained in the discussion.

7. Marry My Husband

This is a Korean web series, which started streaming in January this year. It can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Queen of Tears

This is also a Korean drama series, which was streamed on Netflix from March 9, 2024.

5. Panchayat

The third season of this Jeetendra Kumar starrer web series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 28 this year.

4. Bigg Boss 17

This Salman Khan reality show started in October 2023 and its finale was on January 28, 2024. Munawar Faruqui became its winner.

3. The Last of Us

This is an American TV drama, which started airing on HBO in January 2023 and is still running.

2. Mirzapur

This is Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller series, the third season of which started streaming from July 5, 2024. Because of this, it was much discussed.

1. Heeramandi

This series started streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed – See inside photos

Jatin Kanakia to Vivek Shauq: 7 Iconic 80s Bollywood stars we lost

Maharaja to Stree 2: Top 10 most searched Indian movies of 2024

Manyata to Dilip Kumar: 8 Celebs who changed Muslim Names to Hindu