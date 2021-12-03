  • Facebook
    Mohanlal, Manju Warrier’s Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers; movie emerges as highest opener

    Bangalore, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    Priyadarshan and Mohanlal's most awaited Malayalam movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) was released yesterday in theatres and received positive reviews from social media. Besides Mohanlal, the film features Malayalam film industry lady superstar Manju Warrier, National award winner Keerthy Suresh, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Kannada star Arjun Sarja and many others. 

    Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal are in key roles. According to reports, the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, MovieRulz, Telegram and other piracy websites in a full HD version for free download. 

    The film Marakkar, an epic war drama, has received a mixed response from movie critics and audiences; however, many Mohanlal's fans labelled the film as a cult classic and called it ‘the next Baahubali’. The film has set a record at the UAE box-office, Mohanlal's film has reportedly had 35k plus admits on its release day in the region and had an opening collection of Rs. 2.98 Crore at the UAE box office.

    It is reported that Marakkar has broken the record set by Dulquer Salmaan's latest hit Kurup; the film had made Rs. 2.4 Crore on day 1 at the UAE box office. Hence, Marakkar emerged as the former all-time highest opener.

    Also Read: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham audiance review: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan have created history, say fans

    Even before the release, the film got three, 67th National Film Awards, Best Feature Film, Best Costume Design and Best Special Effects. Priyadarshan's Marakkar has a massive release dubbed in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Coming back to piracy, this is not the film movie this year got leaked online for free download. Before Marakkar, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, Rajinikanth Annaatthe and a few more become victims.
     

