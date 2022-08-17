Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

Co-stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran recently joined the cast of their next film, L2: Empuraan, where they all twinned in black.

With the 2022 laughing ride, Bro Daddy, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj Sukumaran charmed their way into our hearts. As fans eagerly await the return of this dynamic combination to the big screen, the Kaduva actor has released an Instagram photo with the cast of their next drama, L2: Empuraan. He captioned the photo, "#L2E. Team," twinning with the celebrity and the rest of the team in black.

In 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the film Lucifer, in which he co-starred alongside Mohanlal. This political action thriller was a huge smash in Malayalam. Given the venture's enormous success, the creators are currently hard at work on the sequel, named L2: Empuraan.

Mohanlal to repeat his role as Stephen Nedumpally alias Khureshi Ab'raam in the film. In an interview with the Jana Gana Mana actor confirmed the film. He also stated that the film would begin production this year.

In addition, Lucifer will be remade in Telugu with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film is titled Godfather and stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female protagonist.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will also appear in Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham and L2: Empuraan. He will be portrayed as a Saudi migrant worker who becomes stuck amid the desert. His other works with Hombale Films include Alphonse Putharen's Gold, where he co-stars alongside Nayanthara and Tyson.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's roster includes, among others, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Alone, Monster, Olavum Theeravum, and Ram.