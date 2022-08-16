Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office

According to the most recent reports, Mammootty and Mohanlal are ready to square off at the box office again. Yes, you read that correctly, here's what we know

In real life, Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of Malayalam cinema's top actors, have a strong connection. This hasn't stopped the Big Ms from becoming box office competitors. When Mohanlal was dubbed the "ultimate crowd draw," Mammootty made an impression with his film choices.



According to the most recent reports, Mammootty and Mohanlal are ready to square off at the box office. Yes, you read that correctly. According to the latest rumours, the Malayalam cinema industry may experience a tremendous box office battle on September 29 this year, with all of the actor and megastar's flicks launching on the same day.

Rorschach, Mammootty's forthcoming film, and Monster, Mohanlal's much-anticipated movie, would apparently be released on the same day.



Given the long weekend and festival season, both Rorschach and Monster directors are reportedly eager to premiere the movie on September 29, 2022. However, release dates will not be set until both films' post-production work is done.



Mammootty's psychological thriller has now gone into post-production. The film starring Mohanlal, on the other hand, is nearing completion. Coming to Rorschach, the film, billed as a dark, powerful psychological thriller, drew a lot of attention thanks to its unique first-look poster. This is Mammootty's debut production with young director Nissam Basheer.

The megastar himself backs Rorschach through his newly formed Mammootty Kampany. The official teaser for the film will be released soon.

On the other hand, Monster marks Mohanlal's reunion with Vysakh and Uday Krishna, the director and writer of the all-time blockbuster Pulimurugan. If the buzzes are to be believed, the film is not just a mass film but revolves around the idea of Zombies. However, these reports are not officially confirmed so far.

