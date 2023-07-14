Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal at Wimbledon 2023: Malayalam superstar enjoys match with his friends in London

    Mohanlal is on an entertaining holiday with his friends in the United Kingdom. The star and his friends enjoyed watching a Wimbledon match in London. Pictures go viral; take a look

    Mohanlal recently appeared at the renowned Wimbledon tournament, putting a glamorous touch to the classic athletic event. He shared images from the occasion on his social media platforms. Mohanlal's appearance at Wimbledon has surely piqued the interest of fans and aficionados alike, owing to his extraordinary talent and adaptability. Mohanlal was most recently featured in Shaji Kalias' flop film "Alone." He is now working on his next directorial project, Barroz.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mohanlal was spotted enjoying a tennis play with his buddies in London on July 13. He headed to Twitter to post a series of photographs with the phrase "Wimbledon (sic)," as well as a heart-eye and tennis ball emoji. He observed the semi-final match between Elina Svitolana of Ukraine and Marketa Vondrosova of Slovakia.

    Wimbledon is regarded as one of the most prestigious championships in tennis, attracting elite players and celebrities from all walks of life.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mohanalal's forthcoming project alongside Jeethu Joseph was just revealed. It is not a sequel to Drishyam, but rather a new script. He has roughly a half-dozen films in the works. He'll next be seen in Malaikottai Vaaliban.

    The celebrity will make his director debut with Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He also has Vrushabha, Ram: Part 1 and Olavum Theeravum.

