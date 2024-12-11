Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira and Armaan's heartbreaking separation

Abhira's truth revealed to everyone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing many twists and turns. Currently, the show reveals Daksh's truth in front of everyone, including Abhira.

Abhira faints upon hearing the truth

Abhira faints after hearing this truth. Seeing her condition, Armaan is heartbroken. Ruhi asks Vidhya to promise to keep Abhira away from the baby.

Altercation between Abhira and Armaan

Armaan forcefully enters Abhira's room. Angrily, Abhir and Armaan raise their hands against each other. Meanwhile, Daksh continues to create chaos.

Abhira steals the baby and runs away

Seeing the baby's condition, Abhira steals him and runs away, which Rohit and Ruhi witness. Ruhi then files a complaint with the police for child theft.

Poddar family's reputation tarnished

Abhira is determined to take Daksh away from the family. The media gets hold of the entire matter, leading to the Poddar family's defamation on TV channels.

What will happen next?

In the upcoming episodes, Abhira will return Ruhi's baby and decide to separate from Armaan. Abhira will accuse Armaan of betrayal and leave.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 7th Wedding Anniversary: Unseen Photos

Keerthy Suresh wedding update: Check out her pre-wedding photoshoot

Hyphen, Kay to Tira: Celebrity-owned makeup brands to know in 2024

Bigg Boss 18 to Panchayat-Top 10 Most Searched Web Series of 2024