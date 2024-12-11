YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira and Armaan's heartbreaking separation

Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing many twists and turns. Currently, the show reveals Daksh's truth in front of everyone, including Abhira.
Abhira faints after hearing this truth. Seeing her condition, Armaan is heartbroken. Ruhi asks Vidhya to promise to keep Abhira away from the baby.
Armaan forcefully enters Abhira's room. Angrily, Abhir and Armaan raise their hands against each other. Meanwhile, Daksh continues to create chaos.
Seeing the baby's condition, Abhira steals him and runs away, which Rohit and Ruhi witness. Ruhi then files a complaint with the police for child theft.
Abhira is determined to take Daksh away from the family. The media gets hold of the entire matter, leading to the Poddar family's defamation on TV channels.
In the upcoming episodes, Abhira will return Ruhi's baby and decide to separate from Armaan. Abhira will accuse Armaan of betrayal and leave.
